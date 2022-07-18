Findings of Independence Police Department overtime investigation to be released Tuesday

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A summary of the investigation into the Independence Police Department’s overtime will be presented on Tuesday.

According to the City of Independence, Special Counsel Dan Nelson will provide a summary of his findings to the media on the morning of July 19.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We will share with you what we learn as soon as we get the information.

As you may recall, we have done extensive reporting on this in the past. You can refresh your memory using the links below.

