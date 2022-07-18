Aging & Style
Ex-Jan. 6 panel lawyer on track for Missouri US Senate run

FILE - John Wood, committee investigative staff counsel, for the House select committee...
FILE - John Wood, committee investigative staff counsel, for the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol hearing at the Capitol in Washington, June 16, 2022. Wood, an attorney working as a senior investigator for the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will leave the post amid calls urging him to run for a Missouri U.S. Senate seat as an independent. Wood's resignation is effective Friday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former senior investigator for the U.S. House committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection says he has enough signatures to run as an independent for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat.

John F. Wood on Monday said he has the 10,000 registered voter signatures needed to appear on the ballot for retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat. Missouri’s secretary of state must certify the signatures.

Wood says he’s a lifelong Republican but thinks both parties are too extreme.

Wood’s candidacy comes as Republican leaders worry that scandal-plagued former Gov. Eric Greitens might win the primary but ultimately lose the seat to a Democrat.

