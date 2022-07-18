‘Coolest’ forecasted day of the week brings temperatures in the 90s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Major summer heat will expand through the next several days. However, Monday afternoon temperatures will remain more on the seasonal side. The upper 80s and lower 90s will be common with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Original high pressure builds by tomorrow and will bring a southwesterly flow.

With a storm system that remains well out towards the west, warm air will continue to advect into the central plains and the Missouri River Valley. This will amplify temperatures dramatically to the upper 90s and lower 100s. That being said, even though daytime highs will be very hot, the feel-like temperature won’t be as aggressive. Feel-like temperatures tomorrow will be around 105-110° even though most areas will see over 100° as an air temperature.

The reason being is that moisture content in the atmosphere will be lacking. So we will not be experiencing high humidity values. Will continue with this somewhat drier spell of hot air throughout the rest of the work week with temperatures remaining between 96 and 100°.

Feel-like temperatures will be between 3-8° above the actual air temperature. Rain chances unfortunately are not expected within the next 7-10 days.

