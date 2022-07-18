Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Cleveland volunteer helps restore national monuments

Cleveland volunteers helps restore national monuments
Cleveland volunteers helps restore national monuments(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Volunteers carried hundreds of mulch bags around the Lincoln memorial to help preserve the surrounding plants Monday, July 18.

The National Association of Landscape Professionals has puts on the “Renewal and Remembrance” event for the past 26 years.

Cleveland’s Don Zerby says it’s the least he can do to show his gratitude for our nation’s veterans.

“Maybe a 19 year old kid gave up his life so that we could be having this opportunity right now. It’s pretty profound,” Don Zerby said. “It’s quite a reminder of what we have and maybe even what we take for granted every day.”

The Remembrance and Renewal project also involves volunteers enhancing the grounds at Arlington National Cemetery.

The event is run through the National Association of Landscape Professionals.

The organization says it’s their way of giving back to the country.

“It doesn’t cost the taxpayers a cent,” National Association of Landscape Professionals CEO Britt Wood said. “It’s all donated. We have some of our suppliers that will donate materials as well as equipment, and then our volunteers come out and do all the hard work.”

Volunteers also improved irrigation, installed lighting protection on trees, and installed new plants.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Michael Carvajal was served a subpoena to appear at a hearing later this month. The...
Senate panel subpoenas federal prisons director to testify
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
Missouri Attorney General is again asked to clarify birth control
FILE - Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom...
US Rep. Hice fights subpoena in Georgia election probe
Mari Jo Planas and Everardo Munoz said their daughter, Amiliana-Rose Navarro Romero, was...
Grieving parents believe stillborn baby’s remains were thrown away at funeral home