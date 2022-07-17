KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman is dead and her killer is on the run.

The killing happened just after midnight, Sunday morning, near East 88th Street and Sycamore Avenue in Kansas City, Mo.

Officers responded to the scene after someone called 911 and reported hearing gunshots just before witnessing a crash.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle that was stopped in the roadway – inside that car, officers found a woman who was unresponsive and suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered if you can help police find the person responsible.

If you have any information, please call KCPD at (816) 234-5043. If you wish to remain anonymous, you call the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS.

