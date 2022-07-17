Aging & Style
Volunteers work to restore former KCK Underground Railroad stop

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A former stop on the Underground Railroad in KCK will soon be open to visitors, thanks to the help of volunteers this weekend.

Workers gathered at the historic site this morning with their gloves, saws and shovels to clear up brush at the Quindaro Townsite ruins.

“History involves community effort,” Jim Leiker, history professor at Johnson County Community College, said. “It’s not just government and professors and people writing books, but it really has to be something that’s owned and controlled at the grassroots.”

The former settlement was once a port of entry back in the mid-1850s for abolitionist forces in the Sunflower State.

Now, the Quindaro Ruins Project Foundation is hoping to restore it so everyone can learn about its history.

“This is not just a bunch of people picking up trash,” Stacy Evans, chairperson of the foundation, said. “There is an old town here that is an opportunity for an international tourist site.”

Volunteers made a lot of progress this weekend, but there work isn’t done just yet. Keep up to date on future cleanups at QuindaroRuinsProjectFoundationKC.org.

