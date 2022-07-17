Aging & Style
Volunteers gather outside Kauffman Stadium to build 300 beds for children

Over 300 volunteers came out on Saturday to help build beds for children.
By Morgan Mobley and Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- It was a noisy Saturday outside Kauffman Stadium.

However, it wasn’t the crack of the bat that could be heard.

It was the swing of a hammer and it’s in honor of one little girl.

“Alaina is an 8-year-old leukemia survivor and she got her make a wish and her wish was to transform as many lives in Kansas City for people in need as she could,” said Scott Foster, the chapter president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Over 300 beds were built by scratch for kids who don’t have a place to sleep at night.

