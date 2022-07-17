Aging & Style
‘Think about how honorable life is’: Group holds anti-violence rally in Kansas City

By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A previously planned ‘stop the violence’ rally had new meaning following Kansas City’s 83rd homicide of 2022.

“The Peace Patrol” put on Saturday’s event at 12th and Paseo. It was aimed at empowering community members to help end crime and violence.

Dozens came out to Paseo Community Park for prayer, food and music.

Organizers say this morning’s shooting is just another example of why the community needs to rally together.

“We know that we cannot solve the whole problem, but maybe we could cause somebody to think, and to put down the gun, to think about how honorable life is,” said Bishop John Birmingham. “If we could save just one individual from that dilemma, we have been successful.”

