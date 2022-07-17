Remembering the Hyatt Skywalk collapse: Survivors, journalists reflect four decades later

NOTE: Sunday is a solemn anniversary in Kansas City. Today marks 41 year since the tragic skywalk collapse at the Hyatt. The collapse at the hotel killed 114 people and injured 216 more. Above is a story KCTV5′s Nathan Vickers put together last year as Kansas City marked 40 years since the tragedy.

KANSAS CITY, MO -- Forty years ago, one of the deadliest disasters in modern history befell Kansas City.

During a dance at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in 1981, a skywalk came crashing down on the crowd below, killing 114 people and wounding more than 200 others.

Mark McGonigle remembers attending the dance with his brother and some friends. He had just turned from the skywalk when he heard an unforgettable sound.

“I heard this rumbling, this awful rumbling,” he said. “I remember whipping around and seeing people falling and this cloud of dust coming up.”

McGonigle wanted to help as best as he could in that situation. He immediately recognized one of the men trapped in the rubble as someone he had seen earlier in the night.

He knew the man would not survive his injuries.

“I see him under this rubble and crushed to death,” McGonigle remembered. “But his hand was sticking out and it was moving. He was covered in glass and blood and I said ‘I’m going to pray with you’ and prayed the ‘Our Father.’”

It would take first responders hours, days in some cases, to reach people trapped inside the hotel.

That night journalists would help bring crucial information to viewers at home worried for their loved ones.

The work of the press in Kansas City helped bring about regulatory changes to prevent the construction oversights that caused the disaster.

Barney McCoy had just finished his shift at KCTV5 at the time, when a call from the newsroom sent him back out into the night.

“Nothing could have prepared me for that night at the Hyatt Regency,” McCoy said.

He remembered working photojournalist John Tygart. Both men remembered that night as the most devastating story of their careers.

Tygart said he tries not to think about the things he saw.

“The only think I could do in a situation like that is do my job,” he said. “Concentrate on the situation and be able to share it with others. In cases like that my work was my salvation.”

Tygart is retired, occasionally selling some of the artistic stills he takes of skylines and landscapes around the city.

McCoy is a journalism professor at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.

McGonigle now works as a therapist in Brookside. He recently began to wonder about the man whose hand he held in those final moments.

He began a search for the man’s family. With help from journalists and investigators he found out the man’s name was Robert Jonas. He found Jonas’ widow in Olathe to let her know her husband had not died alone.

“It let me know I was there in a real way,” McGonigle said.

For McGonigle the story of the Hyatt is the story of humanity--its failures, but also the hope people can find in each other.

“You might think of stories like that as dehumanizing but the response is also humanizing,” he said.

