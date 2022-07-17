Aging & Style
Orange Ozone Alert issued for Kansas City

For the first time this summer, Kansas City will be under an orange Ozone Alert for Monday.
For the first time this summer, Kansas City will be under an orange Ozone Alert for Monday.(MARC)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) --- For the first time this summer, Kansas City will be under an orange Ozone Alert for Monday.

The alert was issued on Sunday by SkyCast.

When the alert is issued, it’s recommended that active children and adults --- along with those with respiratory diseases --- should limit their time outdoors.

If you need to be outdoors, it’s recommended to schedule activities either before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

