Man killed in overnight motorcycle crash in downtown Kansas City

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car in downtown Kansas City Sunday morning.
By Micah Bray
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car in downtown Kansas City Sunday morning.

According to police, the motorcyclist was speeding when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck a Volkswagen Beatle head on.

The crash happened at the intersection of 18th and Broadway at 1:40 a.m.

The man who was driving the motorcycle was ejected from his Harley-Davidson and struck the windshield of the Volkswagen with his head and body.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Police said the driver and the passenger of the Volkswagen were not hurt.

KCPD reported that this was the 50th fatal crash of this year compared to 36 fatal crash at this time last year.

This crash remains under investigation.

