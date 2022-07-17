Independent candidate John Wood gathers enough signatures to be on ballot in U.S. Senate race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/AP) --- After this weekend, Missourians will have at least a third choice in this year’s U.S. Senate race.

John Wood, an attorney who held key roles in the George W. Bush administration but is running as an independent, said this weekend his campaign gathered 10,000 petition signatures.

That’s the number of signatures a campaign needs before Aug. 1 to appear on the ballot.

“Our goal is to double the minimum requirement to ensure that Missouri voters will have the common sense, independent choice on their ballot that they deserve on Election Day,” Wood said in a statement.

He served as an U.S. attorney for Missouri’s Western District from 2007 to 2009.

Wood recently served as a senior investigator on the U.S. House committee probing the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

