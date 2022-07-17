FORECAST: Today’s daytime highs should be more comfortable than the week ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are expecting to see much drier conditions as we push ahead into the second half of Sunday. Overall, daytime highs should be pretty comfortable compared to what we will see in the week ahead. Across the board today most of us will be in the 80s to low 90s. But, big changes are on the way as we look ahead to the work week. Tomorrow will be dry and warmer. By Tuesday the heat is on! We will be into the upper 90s flirting with the triple digits temperatures by the middle of the week. Unfortunately, our 10 day forecast does not show much relief on the way what so ever. When it comes to our next chance for rain, as of right now, we won’t expect to see that any time soon.

Grace Chapin Weather (KCTV)

