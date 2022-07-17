Championship jet ski races held at Clinton Lake

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- Many racers across the globe revved their engines right here in Kansas, but not at your usual racing venue.

Normally Sue Nanniga is on Clinton Lake with her boat, but today she decided for the first time to sit back and relax on land, to watch some of the young talent on the water.

“They make it look easy but I’m sure I couldn’t,” says Nanniga.

The lake wasn’t just home to a bunch of tricks, as many jets skiers from around globe came right here to Kansas to showcase their speed in some head-to-head races.

“I like it, it’s a very nice site I mean it’s definitely better than some of the others I’ve been to.,” says racer Andrew Vo.

Someone who knows this lake very well, Overland Park professional racer Anna Glennon has been racing about 10 years.

Glennon says she fell in love with jet skiing after her father brought her and her sister to a race happening at Clinton Lake.

“We saw the little kids out shredding, we saw the fast guys and we were like we can do this,” says Glennon.

Trying to attract younger kids is the key, as the sport continues to try and grow both locally and nationally.

“Jet skiing went through a slow period but it’s making a comeback now and so the more young people we get involved in the sport the better off it is,” says racer and fan Harold Green.

