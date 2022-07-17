Busy day as early voting begins in Johnson County, KS

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Johnson County Election Office and eight other locations opened the doors Saturday morning for day one of advanced in-person voting for the August Primary.

“I believe almost every site had a line of people ready to go right at 9 o’clock. It’s a quick voting process,” said Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman. “We got them in, got them out but it’s been steady at all of the sights today on Saturday.”

Sherman said it’s hard to predict how many people would cast their ballot on the first day but does expect it to be a smooth operation.

“I think we have voted over 4,000 people so far today as of about 1:00, 1:30 or so.”

Sherman said they are adding seven locations next week that’ll bring the total to 16 places in the county. Voters have until the 30th at most locations to cast their ballot as only three of them will be open on August 1.

Sherman expects to see many come in over the next week as some of the races on the ballot include the governor’s, the attorney general’s, and state treasurer. The constitutional amendment regarding abortion is also there for voters to make their opinions heard.

“There’s a lot of good opportunities in Johnson County, Kansas for people to do advanced voting if they can’t vote on election day. If they want to vote on election day, that’s great. We’re going to have 146 polling sites on election day.”

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Primary Election Day on August 2.

For information about locations and hours, visit this page.

