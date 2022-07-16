Aging & Style
Union: 4 hurt during fight inside Lansing Correctional Facility

FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.(piqsels)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) --- Four individuals were injured Friday evening during a fight inside the Lansing Correctional Facility, according to a union represent state employees who work there.

The Kansas Organization of State Employees, the union that represents state employees, said in a news release that three jail staff members were hurt because of the altercation.

The fight started “among several inmates” and when staff responded to the fight, inmates began assaulting them.

The union says one of the inmates was stabbed during the fight and has been hospitalized.

The Kansas Department of Corrections has not confirmed the details yet.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

