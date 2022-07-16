Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Royals trade former first-rounder to Blue Jays for minor league pitcher

The Royals are sending former first-round pick Foster Griffin to the Blue Jays in exchange for...
The Royals are sending former first-round pick Foster Griffin to the Blue Jays in exchange for a minor league righty.(Minda Haas Kuhlmann and Minor League Baseball)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals have traded one of their lefty arms for a minor league pitcher with the Toronto Blue Jays organization, the teams announced Saturday morning.

Kansas City is sending Foster Griffin to the Blue Jays in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jonatan Bernal, who the Royals will send to Single-A Columbia.

The Royals selected Griffin with the 28th overall selection in the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft. The lefty reliever made his first Major League appearance in 2020, pitching an inning and two-thirds without giving up a run. He’s appeared in five games this year for the Royals, posting a 12.46 ERA in 4.1 innings pitched.

Bernal has pitched 35 games in parts of three seasons for the Blue Jays organization in the minor leagues, including the Dominican Summer League, Florida Complex League and Florida State League (A-Class). He’s posted a combined 4.56 ERA and holds a record of 2-11.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One of the biggest stories this season for the Kansas City Royals doesn't involve the present...
Locker Room Roundtable: How long will Kauffman Stadium be home for the Kansas City Royals?
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Angel Zerpa throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the...
‘One of the best wins of the year’: Royals beat Jays 3-1 with 10 unvaccinated players absent
Kansas City Royals' Nick Pratto waits to bat during the third inning of a spring training...
Royals promote Nick Pratto, several others to active roster as team leaves 10 unvaccinated players in US
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi, left, celebrates with Michael A. Taylor after hitting a...
Ten Royals players not making trip to Toronto for not having COVID vaccination