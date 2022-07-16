Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Missouri Water Patrol reports drowning on Pomme de Terre Lake

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Water Patrol reports a Bolivar man drowned while swimming on Pomme de Terre Lake on Friday.

Investigators identified the victim as Steven Cutbirth, 62.

Officers responded to the Point 12 Main Channel around 4 p.m. Friday in Polk County. Investigators say witnesses observed the man struggling in the lake. Rescuers found him unconscious and could not save him.

This is Troop D’s seventh drowning of 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Emergency crews are looking for a missing swimmer at Clinton Lake.
Emergency crews looking for missing swimmer at Clinton Lake
FILE
Pilot killed in Saturday Shawnee Co. plane crash identified
The scene of Saturday morning's crash and homicide on Blue Ridge Boulevard near James A Reed...
Blue Ridge homicide started as crash, ended as shooting death
A dump truck overturned on I-435 near I-70 in Kansas City, MO, on Saturday morning.
Dump truck overturns on I-435, blocking 2 lanes near I-70 in KCMO