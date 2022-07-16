Missouri resident with ‘brain-eating amoeba’ has passed away

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) --- A Missouri resident suffering from a ‘brain-eating amoeba’ has died, the state confirmed on Friday night.

Earlier this month, the State of Missouri confirmed that a resident in the state had developed naegleria fowleri, a rare brain infection.

“Unfortunately, the patient died due to Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM),” the state’s health department said in a statement. “While the occurrence of Naegleria fowleri infection is extremely rare, once infected it is usually fatal. Of the 154 known cases of PAM in the United States over the past 60 years, sadly only four have survived.”

ORIGINAL STORY

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has confirmed a case of Naegleria fowleri, a rare brain infection.

It’s the first case in state in 35 years.

“Naegleria fowleri is a microscopic single-celled free-living ameba that can cause a rare life-threatening infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM),” the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said in a statement. “The Missouri patient is currently being treated for PAM in an intensive care unit of a hospital.”

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says individuals become infected by the ameba when water containing it enters the body through the nose from freshwater sources.

Symptoms include severe headache, nausea, fever, vomiting, stiff neck, hallucinations and an altered mental status.

The state recommends holding your nose shut, avoid putting your head under water in hot springs, avoid water-related activities in warm freshwater and avoid ‘digging in’ the sediment while taking part in water-related activities.

