Locker Room Roundtable: The state of college basketball in Kansas City

By Nick Sloan, Jared Koller, Neal Jones and Adam Orduna
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks will enter the 2022-23 season as the defending NCAA men’s basketball champions.

Meanwhile, both the Missouri Tigers and Kansas State Wildcats enter a new era with new head coaches.

Our sports team takes a look at the three programs and rosters fans can expect to see later this fall.

