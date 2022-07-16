Aging & Style
Blue Ridge homicide started as crash, ended as shooting death

The scene of Saturday morning's crash and homicide on Blue Ridge Boulevard near James A Reed...
The scene of Saturday morning's crash and homicide on Blue Ridge Boulevard near James A Reed Road in Kansas City.(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - What started as a car crash Saturday morning on Blue Ridge Boulevard ended up as a homicide.

Officers and emergency crews responded at 10:30 a.m. to Blue Ridge near James A. Reed Road in regards to an injury accident. A vehicle had gone off the road and struck a tree. As police approached the car, they saw the driver, an adult man, slumped over. He had been shot, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers ended up finding the possible location of the initial shooting south of the crash site. There is no suspect information at this time.

Detectives and crime scene personnel canvassed the area, processing the scene and looking for eyewitnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

This is at least the 83rd homicide of the year in the city. There were 82 at this point last year, as Kansas City finished with 157 homicides, the second most in history, only behind 2020′s 179 homicides.

