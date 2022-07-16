FORECAST: On-and-off scattered showers Saturday and Sunday

There’s an opportunity for wet weather Saturday for the Kansas City metro starting up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The wet weather threat will be for mostly scattered showers and weak thunderstorms until late Saturday night, when the system will reorganize for an opportunity for isolated severe storms.

I do not expect any hail or tornado development, but heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning may be a concern, with a couple of storms cells toward northern counties. High temperatures will be slightly cooler compared to Friday’s forecast. Upper 80s and lower 90s will be common Saturday and Sunday. Widespread wet weather is likely, with the official passage of low-pressure early morning Sunday between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. Once we reach the latter morning of Sunday, dryer conditions will take over, and partly sunny skies are expected for the rest of the day.

Starting up by Tuesday, however, we build up extreme heat out of the South-Central Plains and the desert Southwest. This will amplify our heat to afternoon highs 10 to 15 degrees above average, which means upper 90s and lower triple digits will be common for air temperatures. Humidity will also be a concern. The combination of heat and humidity will create heat indices ranging between 105 and 110 degrees. We do anticipate heat advisories, excessive heat watches, and excessive heat warnings for much of next week, expanding into our following weekend. Wet weather chances are expected to be less than 10 percent.

