Dump truck overturns on I-435, blocking 2 lanes near I-70 in KCMO

A dump truck overturned on I-435 near I-70 in Kansas City, MO, on Saturday morning.
A dump truck overturned on I-435 near I-70 in Kansas City, MO, on Saturday morning.(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A dump truck and another vehicle collided Saturday morning in Kansas City, flipping the truck and blocking two lanes of I-435 just south of I-70.

Police, fire and emergency medical crews responded at 10:43 a.m. to the crash, which blocked two southbound lanes. The dump truck lost its load in the incident, as HazMat crews were called out to make sure it was properly cleaned up. It’s not yet clear exactly what the truck was hauling.

The exact circumstances of the wreck are unknown, but the dump truck overturned on Interstate 435 southbound, coming to rest while facing sideways just off of the shoulder, just north of the I-70 eastbound ramp onto I-435 southbound.

There do not appear to be any major injuries associated with this crash, but KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

