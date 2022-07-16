Deadly crash in KC: Car goes through several yards, flips over

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a Honda Civic died Friday night in a Kansas City crash that sent the vehicle through several yards before it flipped over.

Police and emergency crews responded at 9:40 p.m. to a crash at 123rd Street and Holmes Road. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical crews and the Kansas City Fire Department.

Police said the Civic was speeding while heading south in the northbound lanes of Holmes, when it sideswiped a Subaru Legacy that was attempting to pull over to avoid the Civic. The Civic went off the west side of the road and through several residential yards before going airborne and ending up on its side, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The driver of the Subaru refused medical treatment at the scene.

This is the 49th deadly crash of the year so far in Kansas City, MO, 13 more than there were at this point last year, police said.

