Body of missing swimmer at Clinton Lake found

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- The body of a missing swimmer was recovered Saturday evening from Clinton Lake.

Emergency crews arrived at Clinton Lake shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday on a water rescue call.

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s helicopter assisted on the scene.

Other agencies involved: The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Lawrence-Douglas County’s Federal Medical and Consolidated Fire District 1 of Douglas County.

The man’s identity has not been released as of this time.

“The Sheriff’s Office offers condolences to his family and friends and thanks all responding agencies who assisted this afternoon,” the office said in a statement.

