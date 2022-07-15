Wyandotte County warns of ‘a surge of COVID in our community’

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Officials in Wyandotte County have attempted to caution their community as COVID-19 continues to be a factor.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas stated the county has experienced its highest 7-day rolling averages of new cases since mid-February 2022. Officials stated the current average is 60% higher than the rolling average of new cases per day recorded at this time last year.

“We consider an average of 50 or more new cases per day to be a surge of COVID in our community, and Wyandotte County just passed that threshold,” said Elizabeth Groenweghe, Chief Epidemiologist with the UGPHD, in a statement. “With the increased number of people testing at home, we believe actual COVID case numbers may be much higher.”

All of the new cases in Kansas are the Omicron variant, and the majority of those are the more recent BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the Omicron variant, the news release stated.

