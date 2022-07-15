Three people, including two police officers, injured in car Prospect Avenue crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car crash between a minivan and a police cruiser resulted in three injuries Friday morning.

The Kansas City Police Department stated a police Ford Explorer was driving south on Prospect Avenue with its lights and sirens on just before 11:30 a.m. According to the crash report, the police car drove through a red light near the Interstate 70 overpass as a black Chrysler Town and Country drove through its green light.

The two vehicles collided, and the two police officers inside the cruiser were injured. The driver of the minivan also suffered an injury, and the three were taken to the hospital.

The Kansas City Police Department stated all injuries were non-life-threatening.

