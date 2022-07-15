Tech N9ne, Blane Howard to perform at ‘Red Rally’ event at Chiefs Training Camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Kansas City native Tech N9ne will be the lead entertainment for this year’s Red Rally event at Chiefs Training Camp.

The Red Rally will be held on Friday, July 29 in downtown St. Joseph, Mo.

Tech N9ne will perform a family-friendly set of three songs, including “Red Kingdom,” the unofficial anthem for Chiefs fans.

A pre-rally will be held at 2 p.m. and will feature music and entertainment. Chiefs fans are encouraged to wear red and gold.

Country music artist Blane Howard will perform at 4:45 p.m. Mitch Holthus, the ‘Voice of the Chiefs,’ will officially kick off the rally at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.