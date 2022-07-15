Search warrant: Anonymous tip helps police find possible suspect vehicle in hit-and-run crash that injured 11-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- New developments are unfolding in the investigation into a hit a run that seriously injured an 11-year-old on the Fourth of July. With the help of an anonymous tip, police believe they may have found a suspect vehicle that they were searching for.

Someone hit 11-year-old Nae Nunnally with a car as she ignited fireworks in the street near 85th and Prospect on July 4th. The driver kept driving. Nae has a broken femur, four screws and a rod in her leg. “They hit her, she flew up in the air and did a flip, and she landed like 20 feet away,” her mother Champayne Henderson previously told KCTV5 News. “All I remember is they were doing at least 60 to 65 miles per hour.”

Court records obtained by KCTV5 News show surveillance video from the neighborhood where the hit and run happened helped police share photos of the suspect vehicle with community members. Someone recognized the vehicle and told police where they saw the possible suspect vehicle parked.

Investigators released still images of video they recovered showing what they believe to be the suspect’s car speeding away. An anonymous tipster reported where a car matching that description was parked. Detectives went to the location and saw a Cadillac covered with a vehicle tarp.

Detectives asked for permission to view the car that was covered by a tarp. The property owner agreed saying a relative owned the car and asked to park it in his driveway. Police say they observed damage to the Cadillac’s front passenger headlight, front passenger windshield and passenger side rearview mirror consistent with the hit and run crash that injured the 11-year-old.

At last check, charges have not been filed in the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.