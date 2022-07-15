Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Police: Still unclear who shot and killed Kansas City man outside Westport Ale House

Officers say a disturbance inside the Westport Ale House building spilled outside and shots...
Officers say a disturbance inside the Westport Ale House building spilled outside and shots were fired.(KCTV5)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement said investigators continue to look into the shooting Sunday night that left one person dead and five others injured outside a Westport bar.

The Kansas City Police Department released a statement Friday afternoon saying “it has not yet been determined who shot the victim. We do not know if he was shot by an officer or by someone else at the scene.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated a shooting happened outside the Ale House about 11 p.m. on July 10 after a disturbance inside spilled out of the bar.

Cardell I. Crawford, a 24-year-old Kansas City man, died in the incident, and five others were left with injuries.

Three off-duty Kansas City police officers were involved in the shooting, but it remains unclear if the officers hit anyone.

The highway patrol stated the investigation was being conducted by its Division of Drug & Crime Control.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An intoxicated pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east...
‘Did that really happen?’ Trucker recounts driving up on I-70 plane crash
The Kansas Avenue Bridge, from River Park Drive to American Royal Drive, will be closed at 3...
Kansas Avenue Bridge closing following inspection, effective immediately
An intoxicated pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east...
Plane crash on I-70 near Grain Valley
The jury selection for the man accused of killing retired Police Captain David Dorn begins...
Jury selected for man accused of killing retired police captain