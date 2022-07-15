Police: Still unclear who shot and killed Kansas City man outside Westport Ale House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement said investigators continue to look into the shooting Sunday night that left one person dead and five others injured outside a Westport bar.

The Kansas City Police Department released a statement Friday afternoon saying “it has not yet been determined who shot the victim. We do not know if he was shot by an officer or by someone else at the scene.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated a shooting happened outside the Ale House about 11 p.m. on July 10 after a disturbance inside spilled out of the bar.

Cardell I. Crawford, a 24-year-old Kansas City man, died in the incident, and five others were left with injuries.

Three off-duty Kansas City police officers were involved in the shooting, but it remains unclear if the officers hit anyone.

The highway patrol stated the investigation was being conducted by its Division of Drug & Crime Control.

