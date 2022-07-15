Police locate car in connection with July Fourth hit-and-run that injured girl in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There are new developments in the investigation of a hit-and-run that seriously injured an 11-year-old on the Fourth of July.

With the help of an anonymous tip, police found a vehicle they were searching for.

Court records obtained by KCTV5 News show surveillance video from the neighborhood where the hit-and-run happened helped police share photos of the suspect vehicle with you.

Someone in our community recognized the vehicle and told police where they saw the possible suspect vehicle parked.

On July 4, someone hit 11-year-old Nae Nunnally with a car as she ignited fireworks in the street near 85th and Prospect. The driver kept driving. Nae has a broken femur, and four screws and a rod in her leg.

“They hit her, she flew up in the air and did a flip, and she landed like 20 feet away,” her mother Champayne Henderson said. “All I remember is they were doing at least 60 to 65 miles per hour.”

Investigators released still images of video they recovered, showing what they believe to be the suspect’s car speeding away. An anonymous tipster reported where a car matching that description was parked. Detectives went to the location and saw a Cadillac covered with a vehicle tarp.

Detectives asked for permission to view the car that was covered by the tarp. The property owner agreed, saying a relative owned the car and asked to park it in his driveway.

Police say they observed damage to the Cadillac’s front passenger headlight, front passenger windshield, and passenger side rearview mirror that is consistent with the hit-and-run crash that injured Nae Nunnally.

“I think that person is a coward,” her mother said. “I just feel like somebody needs to step up and say something, because she did not deserve that.”

At last check, charges have not been filed in the ongoing investigation. If we learn charges are filed, we will share that with you on-air and right here on kctv5.com.

