Olathe native and Sporting KC defender Kortne Ford suspended for PED use

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An underwhelming season added more less-than-positive news to Sporting KC.

The club announced that Major League Soccer suspended Sporting Kansas City defender Kortne Ford 10 MLS league games and fined 20 percent of his annual salary for violating the league’s substance abuse and behavioral health.

Ford, an Olathe native who signed with Sporting KC prior to the 2022 season, tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance, the team stated in a news release.

His suspension went into effect Wednesday.

Ford is also prohibited from playing in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, in which Sporting KC has reached the semifinal and will play Sacramento Republic FC on Wednesday, July 27.

The defender will be eligible to play again for Sporting Kansas City beginning Sept. 13 against D.C. United., the team said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.