Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Olathe native and Sporting KC defender Kortne Ford suspended for PED use

Sporting Kansas City defender Kortne Ford, left, kicks the ball away from Columbus Crew...
Sporting Kansas City defender Kortne Ford, left, kicks the ball away from Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An underwhelming season added more less-than-positive news to Sporting KC.

The club announced that Major League Soccer suspended Sporting Kansas City defender Kortne Ford 10 MLS league games and fined 20 percent of his annual salary for violating the league’s substance abuse and behavioral health.

Ford, an Olathe native who signed with Sporting KC prior to the 2022 season, tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance, the team stated in a news release.

His suspension went into effect Wednesday.

Ford is also prohibited from playing in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, in which Sporting KC has reached the semifinal and will play Sacramento Republic FC on Wednesday, July 27.

The defender will be eligible to play again for Sporting Kansas City beginning Sept. 13 against D.C. United., the team said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An intoxicated pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east...
‘Did that really happen?’ Trucker recounts driving up on I-70 plane crash
The Kansas Avenue Bridge, from River Park Drive to American Royal Drive, will be closed at 3...
Kansas Avenue Bridge closing following inspection, effective immediately
An intoxicated pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east...
Plane crash on I-70 near Grain Valley
The jury selection for the man accused of killing retired Police Captain David Dorn begins...
Jury selected for man accused of killing retired police captain
Officers say a disturbance inside the Westport Ale House building spilled outside and shots...
Police: Still unclear who shot and killed Kansas City man outside Westport Ale House