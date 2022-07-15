Aging & Style
Kansas Avenue Bridge closing following inspection, effective Friday afternoon

The Kansas Avenue Bridge, from River Park Drive to American Royal Drive, will be closed at 3 p.m. Friday until further notice.
The Kansas Avenue Bridge, from River Park Drive to American Royal Drive, will be closed at 3 p.m. Friday until further notice.(Unified Government)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A bridge that stretches over the Kansas River from the West Bottoms into Kansas City, Kansas, will be closed.

The Kansas Avenue Bridge, from River Park Drive to American Royal Drive, will be closed at 3 p.m. Friday until further notice.

The announcement comes after a weeklong inspection by the infrastructure firm HNTB Corporation, the Unified Government stated in a release.

The inspection report “will be complete and verified within the next few weeks,” the release stated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

