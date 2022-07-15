Aging & Style
Jury selection begins for man accused of killing retired police captain

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The jury selection for the man accused of killing retired Police Captain David Dorn begins Friday.

Dorn died on June 2, 2020, following a night of riots and looting in St. Louis as protests sparked by the death of George Floyd turned violent. Stephan Cannon is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder in Dorn’s death.

Dorn’s wife, Ann Dorn, told News 4 she has full confidence in the prosecuting team.

“I’m very nervous, there are things that I don’t want to know. As a police officer, the curious mind wants to know everything, but as the wife, I don’t,” said Ann Dorn. “There are certain aspects of it I don’t want to know.”

The trial is set to begin on Monday, July 18.

