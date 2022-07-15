Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

‘It’s so freeing’: Day at the Lake gives those with disabilities opportunities for something new

The 27th annual Day at the Lake hosted by Midwest Adaptive Sports and Ability KC. Activities...
The 27th annual Day at the Lake hosted by Midwest Adaptive Sports and Ability KC. Activities included pontoon boat rides, kayaking, and fishing — but the highlight was waterskiing.(KCTV5)
By Cyndi Fahrlander and Carolyn Long
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Kansas City is in the grip of a heat wave. What better way to beat it than to head for the water?

That’s just what some with spinal cord injuries and other disabilities had the chance to do.

It was the 27th annual Day at the Lake hosted by Midwest Adaptive Sports and Ability KC. Activities included pontoon boat rides, kayaking, and fishing — but the highlight was waterskiing.

“It’s so freeing,” said Tony Durham, one of the participants. “It’s that form of independence you feel in the water--you’re free out there. You can just enjoy the water.”

Today was the first time in about 20 years that Durham was able to ski. He was left with a spinal cord injury after a car accident and is now in a wheelchair.

“That’s the cool thing about here. You have no fear of injury. (There’s) a team of helpers on jet skis out there to help you. It’s just a cool place to come and have a lot of fun,” said Durham.

It takes a team of 8-10 people to get each skier on the water. A team to fit the equipment, two in the boat, and four on jet skis—two of them jump into the water to help the skier when they fall. In all about 50 people took part in the activities, with about as many volunteers.

“It’s a lot of hard work, but we’re also providing people with disabilities, including myself, just the opportunity that they don’t get a lot--so that’s pretty special,” said Tom Knaus, one of the organizers of the event. Knaus is a board member at Midwest Adaptive Sports and first attended the event as a volunteer eight years ago.

Midwest Adaptive Sports is a nonprofit providing year-round programs for athletes of all abilities—including wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, wheelchair softball and snow skiing.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — Advance in-person voting in nine locations opens in Johnson County on Saturday from 9...
Early voting options kick off Saturday in Johnson County
An intoxicated pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east...
‘Did that really happen?’ Trucker recounts driving up on I-70 plane crash
The Kansas Avenue Bridge, from River Park Drive to American Royal Drive, will be closed at 3...
Kansas Avenue Bridge closing following inspection, effective immediately
An intoxicated pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east...
Plane crash on I-70 near Grain Valley