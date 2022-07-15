Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Inspiring women: Conservationist Jane Goodall gets Barbie made from 99% recycled plastics

Barbie is releasing a new doll modeled after conservationist Jane Goodall.
Barbie is releasing a new doll modeled after conservationist Jane Goodall.(Mattel)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Barbie is paying tribute to renowned conservationist Jane Goodall with a new doll.

Mattel announced earlier this week that it is introducing a Dr. Jane Goodall Inspiring Women doll and a 2022 Barbie Career of the Year Eco-Leadership team.

The Barbie brand has joined the Jane Goodall Institute to make dolls that are made of 99% recycled plastic.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Barbie and encourage young children to learn from their environment and feel that they can make a difference,” Goodall said. “Through this partnership, I hope to inspire the next generation of eco-leaders.”

Mattel said the dolls are currently available and are helping the company’s goal to be using 100% recycled materials in its products and packaging by 2030.

“We are proud to unveil our first sustainable Barbie Inspiring Women and Career of the Year Eco-Leadership team dolls, which further demonstrate our shared commitment to creating a more sustainable future,” said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Mattel. “Kids need more role models like Dr. Jane Goodall.”

According to Mattel, the Goodall doll is part of Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series, paying tribute to the female heroes of their time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The town of De Soto is abuzz with debate after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Panasonic...
De Soto residents weigh in on Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant coming to their area
Today, Governor Mike Parson was questioned by reporters seeking clarification on what is...
‘Doctors need a seat at that table:’ Governor Parson weighs in on abortion law confusion
The town of De Soto is abuzz with debate after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Panasonic...
De Soto residents weigh in on Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant coming to their area
It's something you probably grew up eating and still love to this day... Today is National Mac...
Locals weigh in on their favorites for National Mac and Cheese Day
Kansas is the first state to vote on an abortion question since the Supreme Court decision.
Advocates say sexual assault survivors in Missouri and Kansas deserve options