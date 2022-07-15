Grandview church destroyed by fire tries to find path forward

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - A Grandview church is trying to recover and find ways to continue worshipping after a fire overnight caused its roof to cave in.

The inside of Impact Church is covered in debris and the pastor is trying to figure out what he’ll do to hold another service.

The Grandview Fire Department said it is a complete loss. The church has nowhere to go.

“I’m still just trying to absorb everything,” said Pastor Absy Bandy, who has been preaching at Impact Church for five years. “I got the call. They call me to come up here saying, ‘Your church is on fire.’ Me and my wife got our shoes and clothes on and we got up here. Once we got here, they kept us back for a little bit because it was pretty much burning up pretty bad.”

The fire department said fire crews arrived at around 12:30 a.m. and could see fire on the back side of the church. They began with an offensive attack before the incident commander issued an evacuation order. They went to a defensive attack when they saw the roof starting to cave in. The fire departments from Belton and Kansas City also responded to help get the fire under control.

No firefighters were injured and no one else was inside the church at the time of the fire.

Bandy said, “They’re assuming it was just an electrical issue with a refrigerator or something like that. I don’t know, but they’re not thinking it’s anything foul or anything like that.”

They don’t have a place to send their community to continue his preaching. He prays God opens a door for them soon.

“We will rebuild. We’re going to find a place to worship. We’re going to find a place to keep planting. The fight is not over and we’re not giving up,” he said. “We’re going to get a new location and we’re going to be back up and running in no time. So, just pray for us. Keep us in your prayers.”

Investigators and ATF are investigating what caused the fire and clearing the area. The fire department said there are still hot spots inside, so firefighters will be handling those throughout Thursday.

If you’re looking to help, you can donate to the church’s GoFundMe that can be found on the Impact Church Facebook page.

