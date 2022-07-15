Former OP home health care business owner sentenced to prison for tax fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Overland Park home health care business owner has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for employment tax fraud, which affected his employee’s benefits.

The Internal Revenue Service’s St. Louis Division Criminal Investigation Unit says on Thursday, July 14, Lance Ashley, a former Kansas business owner, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for employment tax fraud.

The IRS said Ashley was the sole owner and operator of Ashley Home Care Services - a home health care business that provided daily living services in Overland Park. It said the company had received insurance payments from services from insurance companies and the State of Kansas to provide care.

Court documents indicate that Ashley was responsible for all financial matters related to the company - including payroll and collecting and submitting employment taxes to the IRS. However, between 2013 and 2016, its aid the company failed to pay all employee withholdings it collected to the IRS.

Instead, the court found Ashley used the funds to pay for business and personal expenses.

In 2016, the IRS said it took action to collect the unpaid employment taxes and at that time, Ashely provided fraudulent bank records, filed false forms and did not completely disclose all business bank accounts.

Court documents further show that Ashley incorporated Spectrum Home Care, LLC in July 2015 but did not disclose that it existed or identified it as a relevant entity. It said he attempted to use it to conceal the operations of his original company.

The IRS noted that Ashley’s actions cost it about $321,476.

“Employment tax evasion is not a victimless crime. When Mr. Ashley failed to pay these taxes over to the IRS, it affected the future Medicare and Social Security benefits of his employees,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge, Tyler Hatcher. “Today’s sentencing reflects the seriousness of failing to meet this obligation.”

In addition to his prison sentence, the IRS said Ashley was ordered to pay the money back in restitution and serve two years of supervised release.

In March, Ashley pleaded guilty to the crimes.

