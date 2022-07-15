FORECAST: We’re in the midst of the longest heat wave thus far

We are now in the midst of what will eventually be the longest heat wave of the summer, so far. The next 10 days all have a forecast high above 90 degrees, with many of those days offering heat index values well over 100. By late next week, a few will approach 110. In the meantime, skies tonight will be partly cloudy while elevated humidity levels give the air a sticky feel as area temperatures fall into the middle 70s by Friday morning. A 20% rain chance mainly in the morning Friday will be replaced by fair skies driving afternoon temperatures into the middle 90s with heat index values over 100. Saturday and Sunday both offer 30% rain chances, but the best chance will come Saturday night. The heat that follows next week will be scorching with highs several days reaching the upper 90s which is when the heat index could approach 110 degrees making outdoor activities dangerous.

