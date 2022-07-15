Aging & Style
Plane makes emergency landing on I-70 east of Grain Valley

By Shain Bergan
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-engine prop airplane had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east of Grain Valley early Friday morning, hitting no vehicles and causing no serious injuries in the process.

Missouri State Highway Patrol and local authorities were called around 2:45 a.m. to the westbound lanes of I-70, where a small aircraft had made an emergency landing on the interstate. The pilot---the only person on-board---suffered minor injuries, according to the highway patrol.

Westbound lanes of I-70 remain closed for multiple hours after the incident. The plane was removed and westbound lanes reopened shortly after 5 a.m.

KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Stay with us on-air, on social media and online at KCTV5.com

