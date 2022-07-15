Early voting options kick off Saturday in Johnson County

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Voters can head to the polls in Johnson County Saturday morning to cast their ballot for the August primary.

Advance in-person voting in nine locations opens in Johnson County on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The election office says to get there early and be ready to make your decision.

This year’s primary vote could influence a change in Kansas’ stance on abortion, and help determine the governor, U.S. House and the Johnson County Commission chair.

Voters can head to the polls soon to make their voices heard.

“We have great opportunities here for advanced voting,” Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman said. “Typically, these August elections in even years tend to have a slower turnout, but this is not a typical August election in an even year.”

Sherman said he does not know how many people will take advantage of advanced voting – or how the races will turn out – as unaffiliated voters make up around 27 percent of Johnson County.

“It’s like doing a weather forecast or trying to forecast the hurricane,” he said. “We know the date and time it’s coming. But whether it’s going to be a category 3, 4, 5? That’s really the outstanding issue right now.”

He said his office has worked to make locations accessible to all voters.

“For one area, in particular, west of I-35 inside the 435 loop, that was kind of an area that we did not have an advanced voting location in 2020 or 2021,” he said. “So, we have some sites in that area, but we try to put [them] where they’re conveniently located. And all the 16 locations are going to be government or civic buildings.”

The county will open seven more voting locations, bringing the total to 16 places voters can go to next week until July 30. Only three locations will be open on August 1.

“Summer is a busy time for a lot of people through vacation, summer camps, those kind of things,” Sherman said. “And if people have a conflict on Election Day, there’s good opportunities to vote in advance in johnson county.”

ADVANCED VOTING LOCATIONS AND HOURS

July 16 – Aug.1

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday (no Sunday voting), Open 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, Open 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Aug. 1

Arts and Heritage Center - 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park

Hilltop Conference Center Blue Valley - 7700 W. 143rd St., Overland Park

Johnson County Election Office - 2101 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe (8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday - Friday)

July 16 – 30

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday (no Sunday voting)

Johnson County Library, Lackman Building - 15345 W. 87th Street Pkwy., Lenexa

Johnson County Northeast Offices - 6000 Lamar Ave., Mission

Johnson County Sunset Office Building - 11811 S. Sunset Drive, Olathe

Johnson County Library, Monticello - 22435 W. 66th St., Shawnee

New Century Fieldhouse - 551 New Century Pkwy., New Cenury

Olathe Indian Creek Library - 16100 W. 135th St., Olathe

July 23 – 30

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday (no Sunday voting)

Johnson County Community College Midwest Trust Center - 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park

Leawood City Hall - 4800 Town Center Drive, Leawood

Johnson County Library, Oak Park - 9500 Bluejacket St., Overland Park

Olathe Fire Administration - 1225 S. Hamilton Circle, Olathe

Shawnee City Hall - 11110 Johnson Drive, Shawnee (Shawnee City Hall will not be open on Monday, July 25.)

Tomahawk Ridge Community Center - 11902 Lowell Ave. Overland Park

Westwood City Hall - 4700 Rainbow Blvd., Westwood

