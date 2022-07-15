Amid national shortage, First Student in KC area aggressively recruiting school bus drivers

OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - As the school year is right around the corner, First Student is inviting prospective driver candidates to test drive a 40-foot-long school bus during a hands-on hiring event on Friday.

It’s part of the company’s new “School Starts with YOU!” hiring initiative to recruit bus drivers who want to make a difference in children’s lives. A First Student trainer will guide prospective drivers through a closed course in the parking lot of the location. Participants do not need any previous training or a commercial driver’s license to drive at the events.

The event is happening on Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Student Kansas City Training Center, 500 N. Rogers Road, Suite B30 in Olathe.

First Student is seeking drivers who are committed to safety and customer service and who have genuine, caring attitudes toward children. Candidates must be at least 21 years old, pass all background checks and drug screens and have a valid driver’s license with three years of driving experience. First Student offers competitive wages and provides all necessary training. Drivers work a flexible, set schedule with nights, weekends and holidays off.

Not able to attend? Apply here: workatfirst.com

The company provides transportation every school day to numerous school districts in the Kansas City area, including the Park Hill School District, Lawrence Public Schools, the De Soto Unified School District and the Gardner Edgerton School District.

There has been a national shortage of school bus drivers, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has waned and school districts have gone back to in-person. At least nine states earlier this year requested assistance from the National Guard to combat the shortage, although neither Missouri nor Kansas were among those requesting federal aid.

The U.S. Department of Education in January notified states they could waive some portions of the requirements for school bus drivers, most notably some parts of the commercial driver’s license skills test requirement. The Department of Education hoped that would make it easier for school districts and bus companies to recruit new drivers to combat the shortage.

