20-year-old woman shot to death in Friday morning Leavenworth homicide
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The Leavenworth Police Department stated officers were still looking for a suspect after a woman died Friday morning in a shooting.
Police had responded to an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Ralph Bunche about 12:23 a.m. after someone had reported shots were fired. First responders found a 20-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers said the woman died after she had been taken to a hospital.
The police department indicated officers had not yet found the suspect in the homicide.
