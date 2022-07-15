Aging & Style
20-year-old woman shot to death in Friday morning Leavenworth homicide

FILE — Police responded to a shooting Friday morning at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Ralph Bunche Drive of Leavenworth.(WLBT)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The Leavenworth Police Department stated officers were still looking for a suspect after a woman died Friday morning in a shooting.

Police had responded to an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Ralph Bunche about 12:23 a.m. after someone had reported shots were fired. First responders found a 20-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers said the woman died after she had been taken to a hospital.

The police department indicated officers had not yet found the suspect in the homicide.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

