11 federally indicted for child sex, drug, interstate crimes in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eleven individuals have been indicted in federal court for various crimes - which include child sex crimes, drug crimes, and crimes that crossed state borders - all of which happened in Kansas.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Friday, July 15, it indicted 11 individuals for crimes committed in or against the Sunflower State.

The Office said a federal grand jury in Wichita indicated Isabel Xorxe Tay, 35, of Guatemala, with one count of possession of a false social security card or number.

Court documents indicate that Tay allegedly used the name and security of a different person to apply for and gain employment at a company in Dodge City under the guise of a documented U.S. citizen.

Records also show that Michele Bonham, also known as Michele Williamson, 39, of Wichita, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine while Danny Griffin, 37, of Wichita was indicted on one count of fentanyl and heroin conspiracy. Wayne Howard Hunter, 59, of Geneseo was also charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute meth.

According to the Office, Ethan Bray, 22, of Wichita was also indicted on Friday on one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Jesse James Edwards, 41, of Fort Scott, was also indicted on the same charges.

The office also noted that Jonathan Bonilla, 26, was indicted on three counts of possession of counterfeit currency and Toreon Jenkins, 21, of Wichita was charged with one count of use, carry and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime and one count of collection of extortionate extensions of credit. Meanwhile, Karl Williams Jr., 31, of Wichita was indicted on one count of possession of counterfeit obligations and one count of prohibited persons in possession of a firearm.

As for other indictments of out-of-state individuals, the Office said Deon B. Lacey, 36, of Capitol Heights, Md., and Anthony, E. Brown, 39, of Washington, D.C., were both charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of interstate travel in aid of racketeering.

