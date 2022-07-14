Trash fire left unattended ultimately burns 5 acres in Belton

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - The Belton Fire Department says at least 5 acres of land were burned Thursday after someone left a trash fire unattended.

The 5-acre wildland fire is in the area of 187th and Holmes Road.

The Overland Park Fire Department is helping the Belton firefighters.

“This fire was caused by an unattended trash fire,” the Belton Fire Department said.

Belton’s Fire Prevention Division wants to remind residents that city ordinance does not allow open burning within city limits. There are exceptions for “very special circumstances.”

Recreational fires in fire pits are allowed, as long as a burn ban isn’t in effect. Only natural materials (e.g. sticks and small logs) are allowed to be burned within fire pits within city limits. However, fires in fire pits must not be left unattended.

“We ask that anyone burning use caution and common sense, monitor the weather, and have some way to extinguish the fire as necessary,” they said.

A land clearance permit can be issued for burning within city limits with a commercial air curtain, they said.

For those outside the city limits but within the Mt. Pleasant Fire Protection area, burning is allowed. Trash being burned must be confined to a 55-gallon container. Natural materials can be burned outside the city limits.

“At no time can tires be burned, or any other product that can cause air quality issues,” they said.

