Teen bicyclist seriously injured after head-on collision with car in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenage boy on his bicycle was seriously injured after being struck head-on by a vehicle turning a blind curve in Kansas City on Wednesday evening, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The boy was riding his bike eastbound in the westbound lanes of Northeast Compton Avenue around 6:47 a.m., when a vehicle at Bellaire Avenue rounded a blind curve and struck the bicyclist head-on. The teen flew off of his bike and struck the hood, windshield of roof of the vehicle before falling to the ground, police said.

Emergency crews were called, and the boy was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The car’s driver was not injured. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

