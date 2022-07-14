Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Shortage in parts to repair garbage trucks could delay trash pickup in Liberty

FILE — Residents are asked to leave their trash out for collection the next day if it is not...
FILE — Residents are asked to leave their trash out for collection the next day if it is not picked up on their scheduled day.(WAFB)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Liberty residents may experience delays in getting rid of their trash.

Republic Services has notified the City of Liberty that a shortage of parts to repair trucks could delay trash and recycling pickup this week.

“If your trash/recycling is not picked up on your regular day, please leave it out for collection the next day,” the city stated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — Those who check out the Chromebooks can keep the device for 21 days.
Kansas City Public Library offering Chromebooks for checkout
Police said they do not have any suspect information, and are asking for the public’s help.
Man shot and killed in Kansas City Best Western parking lot
FILE — Evergy’s outage map stated that as of 9 a.m., about 500 people were without power.
Hospital Hill Apartments, UMKC schools of medicine and dentistry without power for next 24 hours
A teenage bicyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle near this intersection...
Teen bicyclist seriously injured after head-on collision with car in Kansas City