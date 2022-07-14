Shortage in parts to repair garbage trucks could delay trash pickup in Liberty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Liberty residents may experience delays in getting rid of their trash.

Republic Services has notified the City of Liberty that a shortage of parts to repair trucks could delay trash and recycling pickup this week.

“If your trash/recycling is not picked up on your regular day, please leave it out for collection the next day,” the city stated.

