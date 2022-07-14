Shortage in parts to repair garbage trucks could delay trash pickup in Liberty
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Liberty residents may experience delays in getting rid of their trash.
Republic Services has notified the City of Liberty that a shortage of parts to repair trucks could delay trash and recycling pickup this week.
“If your trash/recycling is not picked up on your regular day, please leave it out for collection the next day,” the city stated.
