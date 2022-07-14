Royals promote Nick Pratto, several others to active roster as team leaves 10 unvaccinated players in US

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After the Royals announced 10 players would not travel to Canada for the weekend’s series in Toronto, the team made a slew of roster promotions Thursday afternoon.

From Triple-A Omaha, the Royals called up infielder Nick Pratto, IF/OF Nate Eaton, catcher Freddy Fermin, outfielder Brewer Hicklen and infielder Michael Massey. From Kansas City’s AA affiliate in Northwest Arkansas, the Royals promoted infielder Maikel Garcia, catcher Sebastian Rivero and right-handed pitcher Angel Zerpa.

Tonight's #Royals lineup features the MLB debuts for Nick Pratto and Nate Eaton.

LF- E. Olivares

SS- B. Witt Jr.

DH- V. Pasquantino

3B- E. Rivera

RF- R. O'Hearn

1B- Nick Pratto

CF- Nate Eaton

2B- N. Lopez

C- S. Rivero

P- A. Zerpa @KCTV5 — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) July 14, 2022

A COVID vaccination is required for travel within and to depart Canada. After the Royals’ series-winning win over Detroit Wednesday afternoon, manager Mike Matheny announced the following players would not travel with the club north of the border:

2B Whit Merrifield

1B Hunter Dozier

OF Michael A. Taylor

OF Andrew Benintendi

OF Kyle Isbel

C Cam Gallagher

C MJ Melendez

RHP Brad Keller

RHP Brady Singer

RHP Dylan Coleman

Pratto was a first-round pick for the Royals in the 2017 draft with the 14th overall pick. Pratto, who primarily plays first base, has 17 home runs and 47 RBI with a .858 OPS this season in Omaha. He is the second-ranked prospect in the Royals’ system, according to Major League Baseball, only behind Vinnie Pasquantino, who was called up on June 27.

The Royals are scheduled to take on Toronto Thursday and Friday at 6:07 p.m., Saturday at 2:07 p.m. and Sunday at 11:05 a.m.

The Royals have hosted multiple free COVID-19 vaccine events for the community and encourage all to be vaccinated and safe so we can live our fullest lives, in and away from the ballpark. For more information visit: https://t.co/uihVWJrJnL — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 14, 2022

