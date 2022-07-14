Aging & Style
Royals promote Nick Pratto, several others to active roster as team leaves 10 unvaccinated players in US

Kansas City Royals' Nick Pratto waits to bat during the third inning of a spring training...
Kansas City Royals' Nick Pratto waits to bat during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 25, 2022, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After the Royals announced 10 players would not travel to Canada for the weekend’s series in Toronto, the team made a slew of roster promotions Thursday afternoon.

From Triple-A Omaha, the Royals called up infielder Nick Pratto, IF/OF Nate Eaton, catcher Freddy Fermin, outfielder Brewer Hicklen and infielder Michael Massey. From Kansas City’s AA affiliate in Northwest Arkansas, the Royals promoted infielder Maikel Garcia, catcher Sebastian Rivero and right-handed pitcher Angel Zerpa.

A COVID vaccination is required for travel within and to depart Canada. After the Royals’ series-winning win over Detroit Wednesday afternoon, manager Mike Matheny announced the following players would not travel with the club north of the border:

  • 2B Whit Merrifield
  • 1B Hunter Dozier
  • OF Michael A. Taylor
  • OF Andrew Benintendi
  • OF Kyle Isbel
  • C Cam Gallagher
  • C MJ Melendez
  • RHP Brad Keller
  • RHP Brady Singer
  • RHP Dylan Coleman

Pratto was a first-round pick for the Royals in the 2017 draft with the 14th overall pick. Pratto, who primarily plays first base, has 17 home runs and 47 RBI with a .858 OPS this season in Omaha. He is the second-ranked prospect in the Royals’ system, according to Major League Baseball, only behind Vinnie Pasquantino, who was called up on June 27.

The Royals are scheduled to take on Toronto Thursday and Friday at 6:07 p.m., Saturday at 2:07 p.m. and Sunday at 11:05 a.m.

