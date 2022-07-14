Record inflation continues to have local impact

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Whether it’s at the grocery store or at the gas pump, people are seeing the costs looking intimidatingly high.

“I shop in a lot of different places because I take the bus. So, I go to Aldi. I work at Price Chopper and go to Whole Foods. I walk around and I find what the best deal is,” said Lorraine Duffield.

Gavell Yates was getting gas when he said, “This car right here is like $40 to fill up. Now, it’s like $70.”

“Baby boomers, 1970s - inflation was in double digits. As far as generation X, millennials and generations after the baby boomers, we don’t recall inflation being this high,” said Stacia Williams, Founder and Wealth Advisor at Williams Financial Group.

Experts say the cause of the high inflation is the pandemic.

It forced the economy to struggle, resulting in businesses closing, hours being cut, and millions and millions of employees losing their jobs. Establishments cut investment and postponed restocking, preparing for the worst.

However, instead of continuing to fall, the economy rose unexpectedly.

As government financial support was being distributed to Americans and vaccines began rolling out, more people returned to restaurants, bars, stores, airports and entertainment venues. So much so, that businesses were forced to scramble to meet demand, try to rehire and restock.

At the same time, that caused a major backup at shipping ports and freight yards.

With high demand and low supply, costs skyrocketed.

While many people are spending a whole lot more money for everything, whether it’s groceries or gasoline, there are some local businesses that have tried to step up and help.

Last month, Fav Trip in Kansas City decided to lower gas prices to help people keep money in their pockets. A line went on for over a mile, as people tried to take advantage of the 1-hour, $2.12 gasoline. While that was only a temporary solution to the high cost, many are hoping the prices will permanently drop sooner rather than later.

Experts say the answer to when exactly it will drop is unknown.

“Fed is constantly hiking interest rates as a way to hopefully bring inflation down, but their efforts won’t be immediately seen,” said Williams. “So, it’s something we hope to see in the near future.”

She said that, right now, high inflation is expected to carry on until the end of 2023.

