Pet of the Day: Kodiak Fanta G.

Kodiak Fanta G. is a Husky mix who is 1 year and 4 months old.

This handsome boy really doesn’t like to be alone. But, can you blame him? It’s 2022! What a crazy place the world has become.

So, he would love a home where he’s with people most of the time. He suffers from what those in the industry call “separation anxiety.”

He needs lots of exercise, trust and maybe a little training. Training would help this lovable good boy get acclimated to your home and ready for whatever the rest of the year might bring!

To learn more about Kodiak Fanta G. (or see all the pets at Unleashed Pet Rescue up for adoption) visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt!

